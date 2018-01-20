Deadline’s annual Sundance Series filmmaker panels continue today with An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, the new film from The Greasy Strangler director Jim Hosking that is world premiering later this evening in the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section.

Stars Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jemaine Clement and Matt Berry will join Hosking and Deadline’s Dominic Patten at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street to discuss the film, which might be best described as a twisted take on a romantic comedy.

The plot enters on Lulu Danger (Plaza), who after getting fired by her scheming husband Shane Danger (Emile Hirsch) at his cappuccino shop, is stunned when a TV commercial for “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn For One Magical Night Only” reveals a mysterious man (Robinson) from her past. When Shane and his cohorts steal the cashbox from Lulu’s adopted vegan brother Adjay, specialist Colin (Jemaine Clement) enters the fray to retrieve the stolen funds. Lulu, though, seizes the opportunity to run off in search of her mystery man. Hosking and David Wike penned the script.

Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Oliver Roskill, Emily Leo, Lucan Toh and Andrew Starke are producers. Executive producers are Lance Acord, Daniel Battsek, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Mary Burke, Robert Farrior, Richard Garber, David Gordon Green, Hosking, Sam Lavender, Gregory P. Shockro and Wike.

Check out the the livestream of the conversation above.

The Stella Artois & Deadline Sundance Series presents live Q&A discussions with directors, actors and industry leaders at Sundance 2018.