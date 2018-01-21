Premiering at Sundance two years ago, Jim Hosking’s feature debut The Greasy Strangler was a midnight smash, presenting a very clear idea of Hosking’s vision and taste as an artist. The eccentricities and unique shock value on display in that film might foster certain notions or expectations of the filmmaker. Certainly, for those familiar with Hosking’s work, the notion of the filmmaker taking on a romantic comedy would seem highly improbable

But Hosking isn’t one to cater to expectations. The director’s latest, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, presents his own unique take on the genre. The film follows Lulu Danger (Aubrey Plaza), whose unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse with the appearance of an enigmatic figure, Beverly Luff Linn (Craig Robinson), who comes to town to perform a show which shares the film’s title.

One might wonder where Hosking looks for inspiration—what it is that inspires his strange filmic worlds and the even stranger characters who inhabit them. “I don’t know,” Hosking reflected, appearing at Deadline’s Sundance Studio with stars Plaza, Craig Robinson and Matt Berry.”[Beverly] just sort of came in over some periods of time in the woods.”

For Plaza, stepping into Hosking’s cinematic universe was as strange an experience as one might expect. “The whole thing just felt like a weird, kind of dreamy acid trip or something,” she said.

While Hosking is unclear on how his ideas emerge, he’s quite clear on the kinds of films he’d like to make, viewing his films as a kind of refuge or escape. “I’m not driven by anything that’s going on in the world right now. I just want to go somewhere else and for it to be an unexpected adventure—for me, as well,” the director said. “I’m just trying to make stuff that feels like a bit of a trip and feels kind of distinctive. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

