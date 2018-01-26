USA Network is not moving forward with drama American Rust, based on The Son author Philipp Meyer’s book of the same, Deadline has confirmed.

The series, picked up straight-to-series in November, hailed from The Son co-creators Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, Universal Cable Productions, Platform One Media and producer Michael De Luca (The Social Network). Pineapple Express helmer David Gordon Green was attached to direct the initial episode and executive produce.

Sources said the order was contingent on the producers finding a big star for the lead, which didn’t happen.

Written by McGreevy, Shipman and Meyer, who also developed the series adaptation of Meyer’s book The Son for AMC, American Rust centered on a small Pennsylvania rust belt town, and the rise and fall of a crime-riddled community as seen through the eyes of a sheriff with a history of violence.

McGreevy and Shipman were to executive produce alongside De Luca via his Michael De Luca Productions and Quan Phung, Elisa Ellis and Courtney Conte of Platform One. De Luca Prods’ Elishia Holmes was to serve as a co-executive producer.

Platform One Media, which would have co-produced the series with UCP, originally optioned the book American Rust and attached De Luca as a producer.

The news came after USA’s cancellation of 1930s drama series Damnation after one season.