After FX Networks CEO teased the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story but declined to reveal any details, reporters and critics tried to get information from AHS executive producer Ryan Murphy. After initially declining to say anything, Murphy, pressed by more questions, said, “All I’ll say is that I want to go to the future.”

As for the previously teased crossover between American Horror Story: Murder House and Coven, “it’s not next season, it will likely be the one after that,” Murphy said, referring to Season 8 of AHS.

Earlier today, Landgraf also said he was not sure if the next installment of American Crime Story after Versace will be Katrina or something else. Murphy cleared that up. “(Katrina) will be the next Crime Story,” he said. “We just started outlining. We took a different direction. We bought the book that Scott Rudin has, it will be much more scaled down. I hope we shoot that in the fall.”

The book, acquired as source material in August, is Five Days At Memorial by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheri Fink.

Murphy also said his schedule keeps changing to shoot Feud: Buckingham Palace, which centers on Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He is eyeing an October start date but said that he can’t go out to actors until he nails down dates.