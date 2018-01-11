Ahead of American Dad!’s Season 12 premiere on Monday, Feb. 12, the veteran animated comedy has been renewed by TBS for two more seasons. Then, on Feb. 26, American Dad! will be joined on Mondays by the Conan O’Brien-produced new animated intergalactic space saga Final Space at 10:30 PM top form a 10-11 PM animation block. (watch Final Space‘s first trailer below)

The news comes just as TBS scrapped another planned upcoming animated series, Louis C.K.’s Cops. American Dad!, which ran on Fox before moving to TBS in 2014, has been a strong ratings performer for the cable network, ranking as one of 2017’s top 10 cable comedies.

“Animation has played a huge role in making us the #1 comedy network,” said Brett Weitz, EVP of programming for TBS. “We will keep the momentum going with the two season pick up of American Dad! and finally introducing the world to the brilliantly constructed misadventures of Gary in Final Space.”

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by co-creator Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Va. The irreverent animated comedy is created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with creators MacFarlane and Weitzman via 20th Century Fox TV.

Final Space is a sci-fi comedy about a spaceman named Gary who is working off a prison sentence and makes a mysterious new alien friend Mooncake who he immediately bonds with. But what Gary doesn’t know is that his adorable new sidekick is actually wanted by the sinister Lord Commander who will stop at nothing to use Mooncake’s untapped powers for evil.

Final Space is created by “Tennessee wonder child” Olan Rogers, who is an independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur with close to a million YouTube subscribers. Rogers and David Sacks are writers and executive producers for the TBS original, which is produced by Conaco, New Form and in association with Turner’s Studio T. Rogers stars in the animated series alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway.

“Final Space has been an actual dream come true for me. I wanted to create an epic sci-fi comedic serialized animated adventure with a plethora of heart ever since I was a kid,” said Rogers. “Final Space has comedy, genuine emotion and truly heartbreaking moments. It’s been amazing to have such a great team behind this project, really working to push the limits of what an animated show can be.”