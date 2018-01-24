STXinternational has acquired UK rights to American Animals, the Bart Layton heist thriller that is playing in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival. Sierra/Affinity is repping international rights to the pic in Park City. No word on a U.S. deal yet for the film, but it’s a fairly rare territory deal for this festival, where usually all-rights deals are done like in the case with Mudbound (Netflix) last year and Brooklyn (Fox Searchlight) in 2015. In fact foreign buyers have been shying away from the fest with so little available.

STXintnernational was a logical place for American Animals, though, as its boss David Kosse greenlighted the film while running Film4 — he is still listed as an exec producer. A key strategy for STX’s international arm is to acquire indie fare for overseas audiences.

Based on a true story, the film stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd and Udo Kier and centers on four unremarkable young men who attempt to pull off one of the most audacious art thefts in recent history, from a university’s special collections library. It bowed in Park City on Friday.

Layton wrote and directed the film produced by Derrin Schlesinger, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis and Mary Jane Skalski. Kosse exec produces with Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi, Toby Hill, Piers Vellacott, Tory Metzger and Darren Demetre.