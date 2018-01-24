The Orchard is progressing on making a domestic rights deal for American Animals, the heist thriller written and directed by Bart Layton that just premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Sources on the film side say there are several parties still angling, though a deal is said to be imminent. It would come after STXinternational acquired UK rights to the U.S. Dramatic Competition pic in a rare territory pickup at the fest.

UTA Independent Film Group repped domestic rights to the pic, which is based on a true story. It stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd and Udo Kier and centers on four unremarkable young men who attempt to pull off one of the most audacious art thefts in recent history, from a university’s special collections library.

The pic, one of Deadline’s hot Sundance sales titles, bowed in Park City on Friday afternoon at the Eccles.

Derrin Schlesinger, Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis and Mary Jane Skalski are producers. Executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi, Toby Hill, Piers Vellacott, Tory Metzger and Darren Demetre.

We will update this when the deal makes.