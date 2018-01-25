Paramount Television and ATTN: are teaming to bring the popular webseries America Versus to television. The series will be hosted by Nev Schulman, ATTN: ambassador and the host of MTV’s Catfish.

In the series, Schulman will travel around the world to talk about topics ranging from school lunches in Japan to the drinking culture in Italy to the criminal justice system in Western Europe. The goal of Schulman’s travels will be to get a first-hand experience to glean from other cultures ways to improve our own. Schulman will also explore the American side of these issues.

ATTN: created the format editorially and has made 60 America Versus videos over 18 months, which have attracted nearly 800 million organic views on ATTN:’s social media channels, according to the company. ATTN: currently has three shows on Facebook Watch, Health Hacks with Jessica Alba, We Need To Talk with Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo, and Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel.