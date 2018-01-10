The biggest theater chain in the world has reached a standstill with the major studios over the possibility of a PVOD window after being a supporter of it following Paramount’s experiment two years ago with Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

AMC Entertainment CFO Craig Ramsey per reports yesterday informed investors at a Citi Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas that talks for PVOD have lost steam, “it’s not the topic that it was earlier” and that the whole concept of the window “is a very complicated matter” with “no consensus.” This stems from the fact that exhibition wants a slice of the PVOD stream, and some studios don’t see eye-to-eye with movie theaters on that major talking point. The notion of PVOD is that theatrical releases would become available in the home as early as three weeks at a premium cost that’s anywhere from $30-$40. In recent earnings calls, AMC executives have increasingly noted the possible challenges to exhibition by a PVOD concept.

Ramsey was also asked to address the Fox-Disney merger and its impact on AMC. While the CFO sees the potential for more grosses, there’s a downside should Disney close down the Fox Searchlight label.

AMC Entertainment Holdings were down at 1.08% this morning at 7:51AM with a share price of $13.75.