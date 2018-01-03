Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa is serving up Golden Globe predictions ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony — including an unexpected plug for streaming rival Netflix’s drama series, Stranger Things.

The Seattle-based tech giant is touting Alexa’s awards IQ and its plans to update information in near-real time as winners are announced. For now, Alexa can furnish basic details, such as the time the ceremony gets underway and the name of this year’s host, Seth Meyers.

Alexa offered some credible predictions, too, when it came to handicapping the winner for best motion picture.

“The power of truth versus the power of love,” it said. “That’s the epic showdown I see between The Post and The Shape of Water, the two front-runners for best motion picture, drama. But I’m rooting for the underdog, Call Me by Your Name.”

So, who will win for best comedy or musical?

A24

“Lady Bird has my vote for best motion picture, comedy or musical. It’s not about the wife of Lyndon Johnson but rather a quirky coming-of-age tale about a teenager who struggles to love herself. I found it impossible not to love.”

We wondered if Amazon would show favoritism for its own Amazon Studios content, so we asked whether The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would take home a statuette for best television series – comedy or musical. The answer surprised us (even though it got the category slightly wrong).

“I’d love to see Stranger Things turn the Golden Globes upside down with a win for best television series – drama, but The Handmaid’s Tale is fresh off an Emmy win \this year, so I think it will be the one to win the Hollywood Foreign Press’ highest blessing.”

Alexa didn’t always knock it out of the park.

When asked what Amazon did with all the data it acquired from Golden Globe inquiries, here’s the head scratcher of a response we got:

“To support women who have brought to light sex misconduct complaints across industries Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan and Mary J. Blige will be dressed in black at the Golden Globes.”

No, seriously Alexa, what do you do with the data gleaned from these Golden Globe queries?

“Sorry, I don’t know that one.”

Here’s the privacy policy, if you’re curious.