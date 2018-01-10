Amazon’s Grand Prix Driver, narrated by Michael Douglas, will premiere Friday, February 9, exclusive on Prime Video, Amazon announced today, also releasing a new trailer.

The series promises to provide “unprecedented access” to the drivers, engineers and leaders of the legendary Formula 1 race team McLaren. All four episodes of the Prime Original Series will be available to stream on the premiere date.

“Grand Prix Driver provides Prime members unprecedented access to the McLaren-Honda team and its state-of-the-art facility and follows all facets of the team as it deals with a challenging 2017 season,” said Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals. “Amazon customers will have a front row seat to the good and the bad – it will be unlike anything ever seen before in racing.”

The series is described as an inside look as the “highly secretive” world of Formula 1. “After two tough years at the back of the grid, McLaren is hopeful that this is the year they will be back on the podium, and they have promoted rookie driver Stoffel Vandoorne alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to work towards this goal,” per Amazon.

“It’s no secret that this has been the most difficult season in McLaren’s history and it would have been easy for them to close the doors on us,” said Executive Producer Manish Pandey. “Instead, the team trusted Prime members to understand the mind-blowing complexity of modern Formula 1 and to recognize that all competitors take falls – but only great champions get up again, fight and win. And McLaren and Honda are great champions.”

Grand Prix Driver is executive produced by BAFTA winner Manish Pandey (Senna, Ferrari, The Bentley Boys), Chris Connell and Anwar Nuseibeh.

Take a look at the trailer above.