As President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, actress and activist Alyssa Milano will host what she’s calling resist and persist counter-programming.

Milano’s “State of the Dream” digital initiative is soliciting and will present brief (60 seconds max) videos from Americans describing their dreams for the country. The videos will be posted on Twitter and other social media simultaneously at 6pm PST/9pm EST, just as Trump begins his address.

“#StateOfTheDream will highlight what truly makes America great: that we come from many places, races and creeds, and together work for a more perfect union,” Milano writes in an instruction sheet the actress tweeted this morning. “Our digital #StateOfTheDream address will support our dreamers and immigrants, call for a DREAM Act, lean into the Senate, fundraiser for United We Dream, and express our vision for a more inclusive, progressive America.”

Milano, a founder of the #MeToo movement, writes that everyone is welcome to post a video, but she especially encourages anyone seeking political office to participate. After the initial video blast, contributors can continue “the unifying tweetstorm” by posting with the #StateOfTheDream hashtag.

The actress says a toolkit will be released prior to January 30.

Here is Milano’s tweet, followed by her instructions for participating in the State of the Dream initiative.

Please join us! Resist and persist with digital counter-programming to Trump’s #SOTU! Check out and share this google doc for instructions and more info. #StateOfTheDream Pass it on. https://t.co/r0PxCCs52n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2018