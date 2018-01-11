“Your body’s not who you are,” explains this new trailer for Netflix’s futuristic sci-fi series Altered Carbon, premiering February 2. “You shed it like a snake sheds it’s skin. Transfer consciousness between bodies to live eternal live.”

Netflix released a trailer today, along with four key art images (see them below).

Sorta like Sleeper without the laughs, the series, based on Richard K. Morgan’s classic cyberpunk noir novel, Altered Carbon is described by Netflix as “an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.”

Starring Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee and Dichen Lachman, the show follows a Japanese-American man (Will Yun Lee) whose consciousness is put in the body of Kinnaman’s character hundreds of years in the future to solve the murder of a wealthy man played by Purefoy. The wealthy man, by the way, is the one who hires the sleuth.

“I’m going to find answers that you only think you want,” says Kinnaman’s character.

Netflix’s Altered Carbon comes from creator and executive producer Laeta Kalogridis. The new series launches globally Friday, February 2 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above, and take a look at the key art here:

Netflix

Netflix