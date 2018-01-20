In a shockingly sad development, Allison Shearmur has died at age 54. She succumbed after a brave battle against lung cancer and she passed away unexpectedly this morning at UCLA Medical Center.

Shearmur served high level executive stints at Paramount and Lionsgate and shepherded and exec produced The Hunger Games franchise and more recently was a producer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Han Solo spinoff film.

She is survived by her husband Edward Shearmur, her daughter, Imogen, her son Anthony, her parents Martin & Rhoda Brecker, her sister Jodi & Fred Proust (Jodi’s husband); her brother John & Heather Brecker (John’s wife), and Lisa (Alli’s sister) & Alan Hartstein (Lisa’s husband). She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews.