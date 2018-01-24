EXCLUSIVE: Allen Maldonado, who recurs on ABC’s Black-ish, has landed the part of Litty in Sony’s Superfly remake, which has Director X at the helm. Trevor Jackson has been tapped for the starring role of Youngblood Priest, with Jason Mitchell on board as Eddie.

Alex Tse will pen the screenplay based on the original Gordon Parks Jr.-directed blaxploitation crime drama, which follows an African American cocaine dealer who tries to secure one more deal before getting out of the business.

Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Omar Chapparo co-star.

Joel Silver is producing with hip-hop superstar Future, who will also curate the soundtrack. Steven R. Shore, son of the original film’s producer Sig Shore, will serve as an exec producer alongside Matthew Hirsch, Hal Sadoff and Aaron Auch. The pic is slated to bow in theaters June 15.

Maldonado co-stars opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish on TBS’s Jordan Peele-created comedy series, The Last O.G, which premieres in April. He’s repped by CAA and Red Baron Management.