All Def Media recruited WPP ad sales veteran Brooke Goldstein as co-president and chief operating officer, and promoted Chris Blackwell to co-president and chief digital officer, the company announced today.

The co-presidents will report to ADD Chief Executive Osman Eralp as the company works to propel the hip-hop and urban youth culture brand’s growth beyond its 300 million active monthly viewers. The also promoted Scott Weintrob to executive creative director.

The executive appointments are the first since company co-founder Russell Simmons resigned amid allegations of sexual assault

Goldstein joins All Def from ESP Properties, North America, where she was head of sales for the key WPP division working with digital start-ups. Over the last four years she advised companies on their overall market approach, differentiation, creating brand partnerships and tactics for driving sales. At All Def Media, she will be responsible for revenue growth of the company. Prior to working at WPP, she was senior vice president of sales at The Hub, and she also spent 16 years working on the agency side, leading client service, strategy and planning for some of the largest blue chip advertisers in the industry.

Blackwell has been with All Def Media from its earliest days, starting as a social media manager Joining the company in 2014, he helped develop the company’s multi-platform strategy and a plan to grow from 500,000 to more than 6.4 million today. He championed the company’s successful live music events programming including All Def’s presence at SXSW, which included such first year performers as Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert, and led the company to launch ADD’s music vertical All Def Music.

Weintrob has been All Def’s in-house creative director since the summer of 2016, working with studio partners including Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Blumhouse and Annapurna and brands such as T-Mobile and Verizon, to develop marketing campaigns. His work includes branded music videos with hip hop narratives and a unique All Def touch for films including Get Out, Detroit, and Don’t Breathe as well as recent ad campaigns such as the T-Mobile: Unlimited Freestyle spot featuring Kyle to promote this year’s American Music Awards.