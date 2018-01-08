Two-time Emmy winner Alison Cross will be this year’s recipient of the WGA West’s Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award, the guild’s highest honor for television writing. It’s given to a guild member who has “advanced the literature of television and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the television writer.”

The award will be presented February 11 at the WGA Awards’ West Coast ceremony.

Cross, who won Emmys for penning the 1989 TV movie Roe v. Wade and the ground-breaking 1995 telefilm Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story, is a co-executive producer of CBS’ S.W.A.T. and recently served as an executive producer on The Good Fight, CBS All Access’ The Good Wife spinoff.

“The board of directors is truly excited to give this award to such a skilled dramatist as Alison,” said WGA West president David A. Goodman. “She has a long and varied list of credits, but in all her scripts, whether on staff or as the sole creator, you hear the voice of a writer driven by the ideals of integrity and justice. Her impressive body of work has at times influenced society at large, and serves as an inspiration to all writers in the field.”

Her recent TV credits include serving as a consulting producer on USA’s Queen of the South, as well as an executive producer on TNT’s legal drama Murder in the First, which reunited her with writer-producer Steven Bochco. She also worked with Bochco as consulting producer on TNT’s Raising the Bar, as co-executive producer on ABC’s Commander in Chief and on ABC’s legal drama series Philly, which she co-created with Bochco and served as co-executive producer. Her screenwriting credits include co-writing the 1996 film Blood and Wine, starring Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine.

Past recipients of the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award include Bochco, Susan Harris, Stephen J. Cannell, David Chase, Larry David, Diane English, Marshall Herskovitz & Ed Zwick, Joshua Brand & John Falsey, Garry Marshall, Shonda Rhimes, Marta Kauffman & David Crane and most recently Aaron Sorkin.