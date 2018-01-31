EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Loewy has been hired as president of the U.S. film operations of Working Title Pictures. The appointment was made by co-chairmen Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Loewy most recently was most recently SVP Production and Development at Di Bonaventura Pictures. Longtime president Liza Chasin segued to producer last October.

Said Bevan and Fellner: “We are delighted to welcome Ali to Working Title. She has an extraordinary reputation for her creative instincts and for her impeccable taste. She also boasts fantastic relationships within the industry. We very much look forward to working with her to continue the momentum we are enjoying right now at Working Title.”

Prior to working at Di Bonaventura, Loewy served exec stints at Global Produce and Red Wagon, where she found and set up the hit film Divergent. She began her career at Miramax.

Said Loewy, “This is such an exciting time for Working Title and I’m thrilled to be joining the team. Tim and Eric have delivered so many iconic movie moments by putting filmmakers and their creative visions first. I can’t wait to bring more original stories to life with the Working Title family.”

She joins Working Title at a prolific time. The company has 11 Oscar nominations for Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul and Baby Driver. The upcoming slate includes the Josie Rourke-directed Mary, Queen of Scots with Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, who are both nominated in the Best Actress Oscar category this year for Lady Bird and I, Tonya, respectively; the Joe Cornish-directed The Kid Who Would Be King with Patrick Stewart and Rebecca Ferguson starring; Johnny English 3 with Rowan Atkinson; the James Marsh-directed caper pic Night In Hatton Garden which stars Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent and Tom Courtenay; and the Jose Padilha-directed 7 Days In Entebee, which stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl.