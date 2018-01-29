Netflix has slotted March 23 for the premiere of Alexa & Katie, its first multi-cam comedy series, toplined by Disney XD star Paris Berelc (Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force) and newcomer Isabel May. The streaming service also unveiled some first-look photos (see above and below).

Created by Heather Wordham (Hannah Montana, Reba), with comedy veteran Matthew Carlson (Malcolm in the Middle, Samantha Who?) serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about lifelong best friends Alexa (Berelc) and Katie (May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. Despite the fact that Alexa is undergoing cancer treatment, her outgoing personality and enthusiasm for life never falter, especially with her loyal, quirky and awkwardly adorable best friend Katie by her side. At times they’re left feeling like outsiders, during a period when what seems to matter most is fitting in.

Tiffani Thiessen (White Collar, Saved by the Bell) stars as Lori, Alexa’s determined and protective mother. The cast also includes Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins and Finn Carr.

Here are some new images from Alexa & Katie, which has a 13-episode order:

