Production on Jeopardy! has been put on a brief hiatus while longtime host Alex Trebek recuperates from surgery.

Trebek was admitted to LA’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 after experiencing complications from hitting his head in a fall in October. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and underwent surgery to remove it December 16. The surgery was successful, and he was released from the hospital two days later.

Trebek is expected to make a full and complete recovery. He will resume taping Jeopardy! in mid-January. Because the show is filmed months in advance, its broadcast schedule won’t be affected with one exception: The upcoming College Championship, which was supposed to tape now, will film in March and air in April.

Trebek, 77, suffered a mild heart attack in 2012 and underwent knee surgery in 2015. He re-upped his host deal in May, locking him through the 2019-20 season, which will be the syndicated show’s 36th on the air.

You can watch his video announcement above.