The curse of the Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist category now belongs to Alessia Cara.

The category that spawned Milli Vanilli, A Taste of Honey and other less-than-memorable award winners saw Canadian singer-songwriter Cara win for 2018. She beat out Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA to cop the honors.

Her song Here was a top five chart hit, and her version of How Far I’ll Go (written by Lin-Manuel Miranda) was a huge part of the Disney film Moana, getting 140 million views on YouTube.

“I’ve been pretend-winning Grammys since I was a kid in my shower,” said Cara in her acceptance. After thanking the usual round of managers and supporters, she added a lament that some incredible artists aren’t acknowledged in the same way. “Support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot, and that goes for everyone, not just those in the industry,” she said.