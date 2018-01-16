As the backlash against working with Woody Allen gains momentum, Alec Baldwin has come forward to express his opinion calling the “renunciation” of the director is “unfair and sad.”

Baldwin took to Twitter to point out that Allen was “investigated forensically” and that “no charges were filed. He adds “I worked [with Woody Allen] 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that [Woody Allen] is innocent?” he continued on Twitter. “I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing [people] of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims as well.”

Baldwin’s response comes shortly after Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who both star in Allen’s upcoming A Rainy Day in New York, announced that they will donate their salary from the movie to charity. Their actions come in the wake of articles written by Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow about Allen’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018