Four women have filed separate civil lawsuits accusing Canadian theater star Albert Schultz of sexual battery and harassment in incidents that spanned more than a decade, the CBC reports.

The lawsuits describe Schultz as “a serial sexual predator who … had well-developed methods for targeting actresses and luring them into situations that he considered optimal for sexually harassing and assaulting them.”

The Soulpepper Theatre Company of Toronto, where Schultz serves as artistic director, also is named in the suit.

The women allege some 30 separate incidents involving Schultz, who is best known for his work on the 1987-94 CBC drama Street Legal. He also appeared in last year’s Netflix limited series Alias Grace.

The accusers are seeking damages of up to $1.25 million from Schultz, as well as separate damages from the theatre company, to compensate for what they claim has been mental suffering, lost wages and injury to dignity and self-respect.