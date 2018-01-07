It is Golden Globes Sunday, an awards ceremony that covers both movies and TV, as did Friday’s AFI Awards lunch, which I covered extensively on Friday. To get you in the mood for tonight’s show, here is the extraordinary March Of Time video that opened AFI’s exclusive and non-televised luncheon at the Four Seasons ballroom. The video manages, in less than five minutes, to cover the last hundred years of significant achievement in both film and television while also focusing on many of this year’s top contenders in both areas. With a number of issues, political and otherwise, that are sure to gain attention tonight at the Globes, the AFI’s March Of Time manages to remind us what an awards show should be all about, and that is the remarkable work of some very gifted artists. Watch the video above. Enjoy.