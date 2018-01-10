A+E Studios has signed a two-year, first look development deal with management and production company Thruline Entertainment, with the two companies planning to develop and produce scripted content together for the A+E portfolio of networks and outside buyers.

The pact was announced today by Tana Jamieson, Senior Vice President, A+E Studios.

“Over the years, we’ve watched Thruline Entertainment grow and diversify into an industry powerhouse,” said Jamieson. “As A+E Studios continues its rapid expansion, the timing is right for us to solidify a mutually beneficial working relationship. We look forward to collaborating closely with Thruline’s creative roster to create premium scripted content across a variety of platforms.”

Thruline Entertainment was founded in 2002 by Ron West, Chris Henze and J.B. Roberts (Willie Mercer soon joined as a partner) and produced the long-running USA Network hit comedy Psych through its now-consolidated Tagline moniker and Psych: The Movie.

“A+E Studios has quickly earned a stellar reputation as a producer of premium scripted drama with excellent auspices,” said the Thruline partners. “The studio also is aligned with distinct, well-branded networks and provides a great platform for our growing base of writers and creative partners. We look forward to working with Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson and their amazing team to create exceptional content for the A+E Networks as well as for premium cable and the streaming spaces.”

Thruline’s current projects in production include Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, which was recently picked up for a third season, as well as Hulu’s I Love You, America, executive produced by Thruline manager Amy Zvi. The company has a stable of 14 managers who represent a broad client roster including Allison Janney, Eric Stonestreet, Michael Cera, John Hawkes, Briga Heelan and Sarah Silverman, and a growing literary business of writers and producers including Christopher Moynihan, John Rogers, Annie Mumolo, Logan and Noah Miller and Kirk Ellis. Thruline also represents Chicago- and Toronto-based comedy empire The Second City.