A&E Network is bowing two new legal series in March, including a true crime docudrama and a live studio audience debate. The docudrama is hosted by former prosecutor Marcia Clark, while the live debate spotlights the skills of legal analysts Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams.

The Clark series, Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, bows March 29 at 8 PM ET/PT. In it, the one-time O.J. Simpson murder trial prosecutor examines infamous murder cases. The seven-part, two-hour episodic series focuses on some of the most shocking crimes in the US that have remained unsolved or ended with controversial outcomes.

Each episode will focus on a specific case and examines the first 48 hours after the crime to reveal new angles and unravel enduring mysteries. The series starts with Casey Anthony, accused of killing her daughter Caylee, but acquitted. Other episodes will look at the murder of actor Robert Blake’s wife Bonny Lee Bakley; the disappearance of Drew Peterson’s wife Stacy; the death of Federal Bureau of Prisons intern Chandra Levy; the fatal shooting of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay; the Billionaire Boys Club’s obsession with money and power that may have turned to homicide; and the suspicious death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels Mansion.

“This series feels like a continuation of a mission I’ve been on my whole life,” said Clark. “To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn’t be more excited or more honored to be a part of it.”

“A&E is a leader in justice programming that is both captivating and impactful,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “With Marcia’s unrivaled knowledge and expertise leading the way, this series is an example of the brave storytelling necessary to question assumptions made and uncover the truths buried within the first 48 hours of these high profile cases.”

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 is produced by ITV Entertainment for A&E Network. Executive producers are David Eilenberg, Jason Carey, C. Russell Muth and Marcia Clark. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky, and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to the program.

The second new A&E series is titled Grace vs. Abrams, and will bow on March 29 at 10 PM ET/PT. The two legal analysts will join forces to debate infamous crimes and legal cases. Produced by Lincoln Square Productions, the series will be shot in Times Square Studios before a live audience.

Known for their epic battles on their Good Morning America segments, Grace vs. Abrams will see the two attorneys break down cases, providing their legal perspectives and opposing points on crimes and trials that captured the country’s attention.

Each episode will break down the case, featuring key players from the cases, as well as never-before-heard from players, both in-studio and by remote. Exclusive clips and footage will also be incorporated into the series. Select episodes of the series will take a deeper dive into topics covered in A&E series and specials.

“Nancy and Dan are smart, experienced attorneys with strong voices and equally strong opinions on legal matters,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant. “In ’Grace vs. Abrams,’ they will delve deeper into the stories and legal questions around infamous crimes and trials, providing viewers with a complete picture and explanation of the issues. And, of course, fighting over which of them is right!”

Grace vs. Abrams is produced by Lincoln Square Productions. Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Terence Noonan are Executive Producers for Lincoln Square Productions. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramson are Executive Producers for A&E.