Global Road Entertainment has inked a first-look TV deal with Offspring Entertainment, the production company run by Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot that’s ramping up its small-screen efforts. The first two projects under the pact are Wolfgang (formerly known as Coda), about the world’s first rock star Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and an untitled comedy with actor-producers Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

Offspring, whose credits on the film side include Hairspray, The Last Song and the Step Up franchise, is already in development on an untitled comedy feature with Chuck Lorre, and Undercover with Mandeville Entertainment. Its Step Up: High Water will premiere on YouTube Red this year.

Meredith Ditlow is Offspring’s VP Development.

“We’ve wanted to work with Adam and Jennifer for a while,” said Mark Stern, president of scripted television at Global Road, the new Tang Media Partners-run companies that encompassed the old Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television. “Their taste and breadth of development is a perfect fit for us, and using our entrepreneurial approach to television, we’re hoping to produce some great things together. It’s a partnership that’s already bearing fruit with the comedy experience they’re bringing to our PenaVega project and the international expertise we’re bringing to their Wolfgang project.”

Said Shankman and Gibgot: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Global Road team. The projects we are developing are incredibly diverse, varied in scope, and speak to the elevated tastes of audiences today. We look forward with great excitement to this new creative partnership and are hitting the ground running with material we love.”

Global Road’s scripted slate also includes an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle with Noah Hawley at FX; Jenji Kohan’s American Princess at Lifetime; music series Muscle Shoals executive produced by Johnny Depp and Christi Dembrowski’s Infinitum Nihil, Richard Branson’s Virgin Produced and Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin’s City Entertainment; and King Kong Skull Island based on DeVito ArtWorks’ Skull Island property and Merian C Cooper’s King Kong among others.