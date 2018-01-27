The American Cinema Editors are handing out their 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live blogging the show and updating the winners as they are read.
Celebrating the best in film and TV editing during 2017, the Tichina Arnold-hosted awards will be presented in 11 categories, up from 10 last year. ACE for the first time has made separate categories for TV comedy and drama series, and there no longer will be half-hour and one-hour distinctions made.
Competing for feature film editing in the drama tonight are Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Molly’s Game, The Post and awards-season juggernaut The Shape of Water. The comedy side will pit Baby Driver against Get Out and I, Tonya, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Nine of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar. La La Land and Arrival with the ACE winners last year, but they lost the Film Editing Academy Award to Hacksaw Ridge. Check out all of this year’s nominees list here.
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Vince Gilligan will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Award tonight, and guild members Mark Goldblatt and v are set for career achievement honors.
Antonia Blyth is at the show and Erik Pedersen is at the editor’s desk for tonight’s live blog. Refresh this page often for the live-updating list of winners. And away we go.
Here is the winners list so far:
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:|
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:|
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas
STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER
Mariah Zenk – Missouri
State University
Skip MacDonald is trying to discuss Vince Gilligan and his Golden Eddie Award
She says the show is “very timely” and commends Elizabeth Moss’ performance and Reed Morano’s direction before thanking everyone
Hallam Martin says: “Us editors are all so invisible”
Hallam Martin says, “Us editors are all so invisible!”
Nagra starts with “unfortunately she’s not here” and Smith says “She’s here!” as Hallam Martin approaches the stage
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”
Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin
He thanks his agents and also his mom: “she’s probably bursting with joy, when she finds this out she’ll faint probably”
Speaking of outstanding television, Vince Gilligan is about to receive ACE Golden Eddie Award.
Seklir: “This is really unexpected….this is either a really small award or a really big guy. It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was”
Fargo = fantastic. Even if this season didn’t match the first two, it was outstanding.
Winner Seklir gets the biggest cheers of the night so far
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE
ER’s Parminder Nagra and Byron Smith present
Corn thanks his agent and his wife “who puts up with my shenanigans”…everyone at HBO and his producer Megan Murphy, his assistant and finally Larry David “who asked if I would tell you he’s as funny in person as he is on the show”
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE
Corn: “I’ll make it short because I think our babysitter is only going to be around until midnight”
This was his first nomination by the guild.
Bernardo won the 1994 ACE Eddie Award as a student.
Bernardo: “I was on this stage 24 years ago as a student, as an intern, and I’m very grateful for all their support”
Pedroza: “Thank you table 3 for all your support!”
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
Let’s give out some TV awards, shall we?
Sam Lerner from The Goldbergs and upcoming Truth or Dare presents
He’s thanking all his relatives and friends which is why I haven’t said anything in a minute (or ten)
“It was a great honor to be involved with these vital organizations” Goldblatt says of being president of ACE
He talks about working on “this low budget movie with this guy from the art department called Jim Cameron…They wanted me to edit it.”
“Life experience is something that you bring to the table every time you turn on that machine…you bring your values to the table…perhaps there’s greater force that guides you along? The gods of cinema!”
Goldblatt: “In the early 70s I actually took an editing class from Leon Gil-Ortiz.”
Rambo clip. Arnie doing a thumbs up. “Hasta la vista baby”…all the best bits
He’s got the Bruce Willis-starring Death Wish this year.
Lots of car chase clips happening
The Cameron/Ahneld True Lies too.
He worked on James Cameron’s original Terminator also.
Goldblatt cut his editing teeth in the horror genres with such pics as Piranha, The Howling, Halloween II and the Oscar-snubbed Humanoids from the Deep.
Arnie: “Follow me if you want to live” YES!
Oooh clip from Terminator!! Never gets old
Mark Goldblatt’s credits do not include the equally horrific Pintos! but he did work on Terminator 2, which got him an Oscar nom.
Dante is trying to tell a long anecdote about working with a young Goldblatt but the heavy handed wine pouring situation has made the crowd a little rowdy. Can’t hear a thing.
Dante says he “didn’t know the front end of a buick from the tailpipe” and that’s where Goldblatt came in???
He’s presenting the career achievement award to Mark Goldblatt
Joe Dante (Gremlins!) comes onstage to present
Morgen describes Jane Goodall as, “a real-life wonder woman.” Then adds, “We felt like there was an absence of female role models. In light of recent events it’s equally important for our young boys to see strong female role models on screen.”
Is he going for another list of names?
Brett Morgen says there were nearly 1500 hours of footage for them to wade through
He did mention the chimp consultant….
Beshenkovsky gets out a list of names to thank. Uh oh
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
And now Wright presents another one
He thanks Julia for putting up with long hours and weekends. Not clear who Julia is in this case, he didn’t specify
Now people are slowing things down deliberately? Sigh.
That Five Came Back was outstanding.
Well edited too.
Znidaric: “I took the long way around just to hear the music play longer”
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric
“There’re people walking in front of the teleprompter just to make it extra difficult… please move quickly!”
Edgar Wright director of Baby Driver is here to present!
With about ten categories still to go, I concur sir
“My thoughts, I confess, verge on LET’S MOVE ALONG”
Poor guy is really overcome with emotion
He chokes up and everyone cheers and yells, “Come on Leon!”
And the industry minority program “for opening the door to me to become an editor”
Ortiz-Gil thanks his step-dad for giving him his first job in the business
Hargitay: “I’ve been on SVU for 19 years…some of my best moments have been in the editing room. Not so much because of you Leon but I really like the sushi at Sugarfish”
Still going. Do we have time for this epic clip reel though? The awards are meant to end at 11pm, it’s 10.26 and we’re only on #4…..just saying
We’re watching a clip reel of Ortiz-Gil bits and there’s Matlock!
More Leon Ortiz-Gil credits: 24, Walker, Texas Ranger, JAG, Matlock and one of yours truly’s old favorite, Quincy, M.E.
She also unaccountably mentions how great Leon’s car is
You know, L&Os where everything ties together at the end.
“You can’t teach that. He gets the rhythm to each scene….some people cut and he conducts”
You know, L&Os where everything ties together at the end.
Ortiz-Gil’s credits range from Kojak and the original Battlestar Galactica to multiple Law & Order series.
I think it was the 83,002nd episode but I might have misheard
“For a moment I lived the dream! Then came Leon….I was so amazed at your artistry….along with being a dream-crusher, you are a mentor, a friend and a teacher.”
I think she was set to direct the 8,243rd episode — you know, the one where everything ties together at the end.
I think Mariska was slated to helm the 8,342nd episode. You know, the one where it all ties together at the end.
She saw the first cut and thought, “Wow! Mariska You got it! Look at the pacing, the tension, the flow, the fluidity baby!”
She explains. She was given her first chance to direct an episode of SVU. “My thoughts were ranging from, ‘what was I thinking?’ to ‘some of this might actually be OK’
Hargitay is presenting the career achievement award to Leon Ortiz-Gil: “I’m especially honored to present this award to Leon….Leon you’re a dream crusher!” WAIT, WHAT? “Aren’t these ceremonies beautiful?”
“Law & order! We all watch it, it comes on 85,000 times a day….she’s just the s**t. Mariska Hargitay!”
Tichina’s back. “If you hurry you can add me to Lady Bird as the next door neighbour”
OK this is kind of a looong speech
He thanks his parents for pushing him to do whatever he wanted to do, and his wife and child for never complaining. “Babe I don’t think I have to clean out the garage tomorrow right?”
“I saw the SAG awards and I saw Allison Janney and as great an actress as she is, she regretted not writing a speech, so here’s my speech”
James D. Wilcox: “Wow I’m blown away I had no idea. I put us in for Emmy and no one in our editorial team got a nomination. I was complaining about it for months….and here we are!”
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox
Villeneuve and Walker are back.
Villeneuve tries to pronounce ‘motion picture’ in a Hitchcockian voice and gets the best laugh in a while
“HBO helped us build a team of hard working journalists…it would be impossible without our team at HBO..a day after we cut the thing, the white supremicist had gone from bragging about what he could do to crying on Instagram.”
Is it just me or does Charlottesville feel likes three years ago?
Tim Clancy: “Thank you guys for this very subtle award” (holds massive plinth of an award)
Vice Vice, baby
WINNER:
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas
Villeneuve responds to Walker’s random joke: “I heard about Queen jokes for five years, let’s cut the royalist bulls**t right now!”
If I were Mariah Zenk, I’d crow about my ACE Eddie win by putting up three billboards outside Missouri State.
Denis Villenueve and Joe Walker present!
“I’d like to thanks Missouri State University and their fantastic media centers there….my mom’s here tonight, I’d also like to thank my cousin Hannah and my room mate Hannah for supporting all my craziness.”
“This is the first time I’ve ever been to Los Angeles in my life!”
And we’re into the awards — sort of:
STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER
Mariah Zenk – Missouri
State University
She’s presenting the ACE student editing award
Gale Anne Hurd hits the stage to present the first award. FINALLY.
“I don’t ever stick to script, which is a horror story for editors, but it’s all good. It’s my creative side.” (There’s an audible sigh from people wanting her to move things along)
Sounds like her monologue could use a little trimming. Is there an editor in the house? Anyone?
“What happened? Was it too many Donald Trump jokes?”
No one pays attention
Finally she yells over the loud hum on conversation, “Excuse me! I’m doing a show here! I’m a black woman, I will control this room!”
Tichina on Three Billboards: “There was so much curse words in there…if you take out all the F bombs it would be a three-page script”
OK, that one was pretty solid.
“It’s been a tough year. Let me put it this way, this year The Handmaid’s Tale is nominated in the documentary category.”
She’s lost everyone in the back section of the room. It’s a shame
“1,2,3 Laugh! (cue fake laughs from the crowd) Oh that was so fake”
But she’s powering on
Poor Tichina is battling a lot of chit chat – only half the room is listening
“One of you can bring it all down. Please do it. Please bring Trump down….when I talk about Donald Trump I have to go into my happy place.”
“Is Celebrity Apprentice still on? See? no one cares..those people could do more damage than a 100 Mueller investigations. Give it up for Donald Trump (boos) No? Too soon?”
“Every successful actor I know says the same thing: ‘Be good to your editor'”
“There’s a black guy! I see a black guy!”
“You guys are a good looking crowd. I used to be into white boys years ago but s**t there’s a lot of white boys here tonight! You guys put the ‘bae’ in ‘edit bay'”
The jokes likely will hit better as the drinks continue to flow.
“You guys are the backbone of the entire entertainment industry”
“Everybody say it with me – ‘Editors do it in one take!’ Oh god, you guys are dry. One more time!”
“I’m 48 y’all! And I still can’t hold my stomach in”
“What are they serving tonight? Fish and what? Ewwwww”
“This show is better than the Oscars, we’ve got the greatest talent in Hollywood in this room tonight. Just compare their editor nominees to ours. I mean what do they have? The editors of Baby Driver? It’s like a 2-hour car chase. (Pause) Those editors are here, huh? Where are they? Hi Booooo!”
“This is the best awards show ever in the business. This show is better than them all. The SAG awards, the Emmys, Kids Choice….Vons Grocery Club Awards”
“Tichina 2020 right?!”
“When a beautiful black elegant black woman – I said black twice – speaks at an awards show, everyone wants her to run for president!”
We are here tonight to have fun aren’t we? We’re here to recognize some amazing people in this room….so now I’m going to stick to script. (Pause while she tries to see the teleprompter) “When I can see it.”
Tichina Arnold comes onstage: “Keep playing band! don’t stop! Never stop!”
“I’ve always looked at the editing room as the safe haven of second chances”. Rivkin quotes another great, Steven Spielberg. “….Editors you are my heroes”
Good quote, Stan.
“Editing is the only unique aspect of filmmaking that does not resemble the other artforms” – Rivkin quotes Stanley Kubrick
Stephen Rivkin ACE president hits the stage to huge applause
HELFRICH: There was a lot of footage on this…a grand total of 215hrs 37mins of film. That’s about 9days worth of footage that we had to cut down to less than 2hrs.
The room goes wild for Get Out and I,Tonya, with ear-splitting screaming coming from the cheap seats in the back
There are only 11 categories being handed out at the Hilton, but the late start should push the show past the 11:30 mark.
Even bigger cheers for Stranger Things nominee clip
massive cheers for Game of Thrones clip!
The awards kick off with the longest teaser reel ever showcasing every one of the nominees
“Increasing the number of nominees in each category will highlight even more editors’ indelible contributions to the television medium,” the ACE board said.
Also new for 2018: The Documentary Film and Documentary Non-Theatrical categories now feature four nominees. In the past, the film category had five nominees and the TV category had three.
“It is our hope that this adjustment to the television series categories will help reflect the vast landscape of outstanding offerings on the small screen,” the ACE Board of Directors said. “Separating the comedy and drama categories will allow for a more expansive and varied selection of nominees.”
This being the first time the ADG will award separate categories for TV comedy and drama series, the guild digs that some shows might consider themselves both a comedy and a drama. Therefore, networks and studios are asked to submit in only one category.
Presenters will include Gale Anne Hurd, Denis Villeneuve, Mariska Hargitay, Edgar Wright, Betty Gabriel, Sam Lerner, Parminder Nagra, Jordan Rodriguez, Marielle Scott and American Cinema Editors President Stephen Rivkin.
Among tonight’s expected guests are Oscar-nominated Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan, I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and Coco voice actor Anthony Gonzalez.
All five of the Academy Award nominees for Best Editing are up for the top film awards tonight.
The show is sold out, so if you’re headed over to the Hilton ticket-free, prepare either to crash the gate or enrich a scalper. Or just follow Deadline’s live blog.
As the crowd settles in after dessert, here are a couple of tidbits about tonight’s festivities.
Deadline is live at the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards, folks.