The American Cinema Editors are handing out their 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live blogging the show and updating the winners as they are read.

Celebrating the best in film and TV editing during 2017, the Tichina Arnold-hosted awards will be presented in 11 categories, up from 10 last year. ACE for the first time has made separate categories for TV comedy and drama series, and there no longer will be half-hour and one-hour distinctions made.

Competing for feature film editing in the drama tonight are Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Molly’s Game, The Post and awards-season juggernaut The Shape of Water. The comedy side will pit Baby Driver against Get Out and I, Tonya, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nine of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar. La La Land and Arrival with the ACE winners last year, but they lost the Film Editing Academy Award to Hacksaw Ridge. Check out all of this year’s nominees list here.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Vince Gilligan will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Award tonight, and guild members Mark Goldblatt and v are set for career achievement honors.

Antonia Blyth is at the show and Erik Pedersen is at the editor’s desk for tonight’s live blog. Refresh this page often for the live-updating list of winners. And away we go.

Here is the winners list so far:

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Black-ish: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Will Znidaric

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:|

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:|

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Mariah Zenk – Missouri

State University