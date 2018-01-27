The American Cinema Editors are handing out their 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live blogging the show and updating the winners as they are read.

Related
ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: 'Dunkirk', 'Baby Driver', 'Game Of Thrones' Make Cut

American Cinema Editors

Celebrating the best in film and TV editing during 2017, the  Tichina Arnold-hosted awards will be presented in 11 categories, up from 10 last year. ACE for the first time has made separate categories for TV comedy and drama series, and there no longer will be half-hour and one-hour distinctions made.

Competing for feature film editing in the drama tonight are Blade Runner 2049, DunkirkMolly’s Game, The Post and awards-season juggernaut The Shape of Water. The comedy side will pit Baby Driver against Get Out and I, Tonya, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nine of the past 13 Eddie winners for best edited dramatic film have gone on to score the Oscar. La La Land and Arrival with the ACE winners last year, but they lost the Film Editing Academy Award to Hacksaw Ridge. Check out all of this year’s nominees list here.

ACE Eddie Awards trophy
American Cinema Editors

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Vince Gilligan will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Award tonight, and guild members Mark Goldblatt and v are set for career achievement honors.

Antonia Blyth is at the show and Erik Pedersen is at the editor’s desk for tonight’s live blog. Refresh this page often for the live-updating list of winners. And away we go.

Here is the winners list so far:

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:|
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:|
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER
Mariah Zenk – Missouri
State University

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:19 pm

Skip MacDonald is trying to discuss Vince Gilligan and his Golden Eddie Award but the crowd is super rowdy by now sadly and his voice keeps being drowned out

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:17 pm

She says the show is “very timely” and commends Elizabeth Moss’ performance and Reed Morano’s direction before thanking everyone

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:16 pm

Hallam Martin says: “Us editors are all so invisible”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:15 pm

Hallam Martin says, “Us editors are all so invisible!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:15 pm

Nagra starts with “unfortunately she’s not here” and Smith says “She’s here!” as Hallam Martin approaches the stage

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:15 pm

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”
Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:13 pm

He thanks his agents and also his mom: “she’s probably bursting with joy, when she finds this out she’ll faint probably”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:12 pm

Speaking of outstanding television, Vince Gilligan is about to receive ACE Golden Eddie Award.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:12 pm

Seklir: “This is really unexpected….this is either a really small award or a really big guy. It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:11 pm

Fargo = fantastic. Even if this season didn’t match the first two, it was outstanding.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:11 pm

Winner Seklir gets the biggest cheers of the night so far

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:11 pm

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:10 pm

ER’s Parminder Nagra and Byron Smith present

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:09 pm

Corn thanks his agent and his wife “who puts up with my shenanigans”…everyone at HBO and his producer Megan Murphy, his assistant and finally Larry David “who asked if I would tell you he’s as funny in person as he is on the show”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:09 pm

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:08 pm

Corn: “I’ll make it short because I think our babysitter is only going to be around until midnight”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:08 pm

This was his first nomination by the guild.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:08 pm

Bernardo won the 1994 ACE Eddie Award as a student.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:06 pm

Bernardo: “I was on this stage 24 years ago as a student, as an intern, and I’m very grateful for all their support”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:05 pm

Pedroza: “Thank you table 3 for all your support!”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:04 pm

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:04 pm

Let’s give out some TV awards, shall we? 

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:03 pm

Sam Lerner from The Goldbergs and upcoming Truth or Dare presents

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:03 pm

We just got our first comment on tonight’s blog, but we can’t publish it because it uses foul language. Apparently we are “disrespecting” editors. 

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:02 pm

He’s thanking all his relatives and friends which is why I haven’t said anything in a minute (or ten)

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201811:01 pm

ACE ACE baby!

(Oh OK, I’ll stop.)

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201811:00 pm

“It was a great honor to be involved with these vital organizations” Goldblatt says of being president of ACE

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:59 pm

Cameron stories?? Go on…

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:59 pm

He talks about working on “this low budget movie with this guy from the art department called Jim Cameron…They wanted me to edit it.”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:56 pm

“Life experience is something that you bring to the table every time you turn on that machine…you bring your values to the table…perhaps there’s  greater force that guides you along? The gods of cinema!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:54 pm

Goldblatt: “In the early 70s I actually took an editing class from Leon Gil-Ortiz.”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:53 pm

Geez-o, spoiler!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:52 pm

Rambo clip. Arnie doing a thumbs up. “Hasta la vista baby”…all the best bits 

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:51 pm

He’s got the Bruce Willis-starring Death Wish this year.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:50 pm

Lots of car chase clips happening

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:50 pm

The Cameron/Ahneld True Lies too.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:50 pm

He worked on James Cameron’s original Terminator also.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:49 pm

Goldblatt cut his editing teeth in the horror genres with such pics as Piranha, The Howling, Halloween II and the Oscar-snubbed Humanoids from the Deep.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:49 pm

Arnie: “Follow me if you want to live” YES!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:49 pm

not enough grapes here. Typing and wine don’t mix (except if you’re Hemingway maybe)

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:48 pm

Oooh clip from Terminator!! Never gets old

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:48 pm

And maybe a few grape ones.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:48 pm

Antonia gets all the plum assignments…

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:47 pm

Mark Goldblatt’s credits do not include the equally horrific Pintos! but he did work on Terminator 2, which got him an Oscar nom.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:47 pm

Dante is trying to tell a long anecdote about working with a young Goldblatt but the heavy handed wine pouring situation has made the crowd a little rowdy. Can’t hear a thing.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:45 pm

As for Gremlins, ruly one of the most terrifying images of the era: 

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:45 pm

Dante says he “didn’t know the front end of a buick from the tailpipe” and that’s where Goldblatt came in???

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:44 pm

Gremlins? This thing had better not go past midnight!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:43 pm

He’s presenting the career achievement award to Mark Goldblatt

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:42 pm

Joe Dante (Gremlins!) comes onstage to present

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:42 pm

Morgen describes Jane Goodall as, “a real-life wonder woman.” Then adds, “We felt like there was an absence of female role models. In light of recent events it’s equally important for our young boys to see strong female role models on screen.” 

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:41 pm

Is he going for another list of names?

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:40 pm

Brett Morgen says there were nearly 1500 hours of footage for them to wade through

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:39 pm

Caesar — where are you when we need you??

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:39 pm

He did mention the chimp consultant….

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:38 pm

If there’s one single chimp, I’m calling the cops.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:38 pm

Beshenkovsky gets out a list of names to thank. Uh oh

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:37 pm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:37 pm

And now Wright presents another one

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:36 pm

He thanks Julia for putting up with long hours and weekends. Not clear who Julia is in this case, he didn’t specify

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:36 pm

Now people are slowing things down deliberately? Sigh.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:35 pm

That Five Came Back was outstanding.

Well edited too.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:35 pm

Znidaric: “I took the long way around just to hear the music play longer”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:34 pm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:33 pm

I hear he’s working on a sequel — Boss Baby Driver. Don’t piss Alec Baldwin off, cops!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:33 pm

“There’re people walking in front of the teleprompter just to make it extra difficult… please move quickly!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:32 pm

Edgar Wright director of Baby Driver is here to present!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:32 pm

With about ten categories still to go, I concur sir

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:32 pm

Where’s Chuck Lorre. I need a laugh track…

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:31 pm

“My thoughts, I confess, verge on LET’S MOVE ALONG”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:31 pm

Poor guy is really overcome with emotion

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:31 pm

“Come On, Leon” — Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ low-charting follow-up single.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:30 pm

He chokes up and everyone cheers and yells, “Come on Leon!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:29 pm

And the industry minority program “for opening the door to me to become an editor”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:29 pm

Ortiz-Gil thanks his step-dad for giving him his first job in the business

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:28 pm

How can Mariska Hargitay afford sushi at Sugarfish??

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:28 pm

Hargitay: “I’ve been on SVU for 19 years…some of my best moments have been in the editing room. Not so much because of you Leon but I really like the sushi at Sugarfish”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:28 pm

And Murder, She Wrote. I’m sure Angela Lansbury will go over well with the Millennials.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:27 pm

Still going. Do we have time for this epic clip reel though? The awards are meant to end at 11pm, it’s 10.26 and we’re only on #4…..just saying

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:26 pm

Maybe it’s time to revisit Matlock? Dick van Dyke should be available.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:25 pm

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:25 pm

And even some Dragnet

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:24 pm

We’re watching a clip reel of Ortiz-Gil bits and there’s Matlock!

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:24 pm

And Magnum, P.I. — the original Magnum P.I., that is. In case anyone was confused.

‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Cagney And Lacey’ Reboots, Cop Drama ‘Chiefs’ Get CBS Pilot Orders

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:23 pm

More Leon Ortiz-Gil credits: 24, Walker, Texas Ranger, JAG, Matlock and one of yours truly’s old favorite, Quincy, M.E.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:22 pm

She also unaccountably mentions how great Leon’s car is

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:21 pm

You know, L&Os where everything ties together at the end.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:21 pm

“You can’t teach that. He gets the rhythm to each scene….some people cut and he conducts”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:21 pm

You know, L&Os where everything ties together at the end.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:21 pm

Ortiz-Gil’s credits range from Kojak and the original Battlestar Galactica to multiple Law & Order series.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:20 pm

I think it was the 83,002nd episode but I might have misheard

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:19 pm

“For a moment I lived the dream! Then came Leon….I was so amazed at your artistry….along with being a dream-crusher, you are a mentor, a friend and a teacher.”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:19 pm

(Stupid Delete key…)

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:19 pm

I think she was set to direct the 8,243rd episode — you know, the one where everything ties together at the end.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:18 pm

I think Mariska  was slated to helm the 8,342nd episode. You know, the one where it all ties together at the end.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:18 pm

She saw the first cut and thought, “Wow! Mariska You got it! Look at the pacing, the tension, the flow, the fluidity baby!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:17 pm

She explains. She was given her first chance to direct an episode of SVU. “My thoughts were ranging from, ‘what was I thinking?’ to ‘some of this might actually be OK’

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:16 pm

Hargitay is presenting the career achievement award to Leon Ortiz-Gil: “I’m especially honored to present this award to Leon….Leon you’re a dream crusher!” WAIT, WHAT? “Aren’t these ceremonies beautiful?”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:16 pm

Maybe Tichina thought she was hosting the CableACE Awards.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:15 pm

“Law & order! We all watch it, it comes on 85,000 times a day….she’s just the s**t. Mariska Hargitay!”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:15 pm

Oh wait, she was talking about the movie.

#nevermind

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:14 pm

Well, at least the lady bird can feast on the crickets.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:14 pm

Crickets

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:14 pm

Tichina’s back. “If you hurry you can add me to Lady Bird as the next door neighbour”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:13 pm

Play him off! Play him off!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:13 pm

OK this is kind of a looong speech

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:11 pm

He thanks his parents for pushing him to do whatever he wanted to do, and his wife and child for never complaining. “Babe I don’t think I have to clean out the garage tomorrow right?”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:10 pm

“I saw the SAG awards and I saw Allison Janney and as great an actress as she is, she regretted not writing a speech, so here’s my speech”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:09 pm

James D. Wilcox: “Wow I’m blown away I had no idea. I put us in for Emmy and no one in our editorial team got a nomination. I was complaining about it for months….and here we are!”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:09 pm

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:08 pm

Villeneuve and Walker are back. 

Villeneuve tries to pronounce ‘motion picture’ in a Hitchcockian voice and gets the best laugh in a while

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:06 pm

“HBO helped us build a team of hard working journalists…it would be impossible without our team at HBO..a day after we cut the thing, the white supremicist had gone from bragging about what he could do to crying on Instagram.”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:06 pm

plinth

/plinTH/

noun

a heavy base supporting a statue or vase.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:05 pm

Is it just me or does Charlottesville feel likes three years ago?

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:05 pm

Tim Clancy: “Thank you guys for this very subtle award” (holds massive plinth of an award)

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:04 pm

Vice Vice, baby

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:04 pm

WINNER:

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:03 pm

Villeneuve responds to Walker’s random joke: “I heard about Queen jokes for five years, let’s cut the royalist bulls**t right now!”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:03 pm

If I were Mariah Zenk, I’d crow about my ACE Eddie win by putting up three billboards outside Missouri State.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:02 pm

Denis Villenueve and Joe Walker present!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:01 pm

“I’d like to thanks Missouri State University and their fantastic media centers there….my mom’s here tonight, I’d also like to thank my cousin Hannah and my room mate Hannah for supporting all my craziness.”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 201810:00 pm

“This is the first time I’ve ever been to Los Angeles in my life!”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 201810:00 pm

And we’re into the awards — sort of:

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Mariah Zenk – Missouri
State University

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:59 pm

Oops, didn’t know Rodney would show up the size of the Pacific Rim kaijus.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:59 pm

Tough crowd, I tell ya…

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:59 pm

She’s presenting the ACE student editing award

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:58 pm

Gale Anne Hurd hits the stage to present the first award. FINALLY.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:58 pm

“I don’t ever stick to script, which is a horror story for editors, but it’s all good. It’s my creative side.” (There’s an audible sigh from people wanting her to move things along)

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:57 pm

Sounds like her monologue could use a little trimming. Is there an editor in the house? Anyone?

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:56 pm

“What happened? Was it too many Donald Trump jokes?”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:56 pm

No one pays attention

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:56 pm

Finally she yells over the loud hum on conversation, “Excuse me! I’m doing a show here! I’m a black woman, I will control this room!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:55 pm

Tichina on Three Billboards: “There was so much curse words in there…if you take out all the F bombs it would be a three-page script”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:54 pm

OK, that one was pretty solid. 

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:54 pm

“It’s been a tough year. Let me put it this way, this year The Handmaid’s Tale is nominated in the documentary category.”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:53 pm

She’s lost everyone in the back section of the room. It’s a shame

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:53 pm

“1,2,3 Laugh! (cue fake laughs from the crowd) Oh that was so fake”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:52 pm

But she’s powering on

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:52 pm

Poor Tichina is battling a lot of chit chat – only half the room is listening

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:51 pm

“One of you can bring it all down. Please do it. Please bring Trump down….when I talk about Donald Trump I have to go into my happy place.”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:50 pm

“Is Celebrity Apprentice still on? See? no one cares..those people could do more damage than a 100 Mueller investigations. Give it up for Donald Trump (boos) No? Too soon?”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:48 pm

Didn’t Trump say that at one of his rallies last year?

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:48 pm

“Every successful actor I know says the same thing: ‘Be good to your editor'”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:48 pm

“There’s a black guy! I see a black guy!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:47 pm

“You guys are a good looking crowd. I used to be into white boys years ago but s**t there’s a lot of white boys here tonight! You guys put the ‘bae’ in ‘edit bay'”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:47 pm

The jokes likely will hit better as the drinks continue to flow.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:45 pm

“You guys are the backbone of the entire entertainment industry”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:45 pm

“Everybody say it with me – ‘Editors do it in one take!’ Oh god, you guys are dry. One more time!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:44 pm

“I’m 48 y’all! And I still can’t hold my stomach in”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:43 pm

“What are they serving tonight? Fish and what? Ewwwww”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:41 pm

“This show is better than the Oscars, we’ve got the greatest talent in Hollywood in this room tonight. Just compare their editor nominees to ours. I mean what do they have? The editors of Baby Driver? It’s like a 2-hour car chase. (Pause) Those editors are here, huh? Where are they? Hi Booooo!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:40 pm

“This is the best awards show ever in the business. This show is better than them all. The SAG awards, the Emmys, Kids Choice….Vons Grocery Club Awards”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:39 pm

“Tichina 2020 right?!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:39 pm

“When a beautiful black elegant black woman – I said black twice – speaks at an awards show, everyone wants her to run for president!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:38 pm

We are here tonight to have fun aren’t we? We’re here to recognize some amazing people in this room….so now I’m going to stick to script. (Pause while she tries to see the teleprompter) “When I can see it.”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:36 pm

Tichina Arnold comes onstage: “Keep playing band! don’t stop! Never stop!”

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:35 pm

“I’ve always looked at the editing room as the safe haven of second chances”. Rivkin quotes another great, Steven Spielberg.  “….Editors you are my heroes”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:33 pm

Sorry…

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:33 pm

Is the parakeet live-tweeting?

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:33 pm

Good quote, Stan.

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:31 pm

“Editing is the only unique aspect of filmmaking that does not resemble the other artforms” – Rivkin quotes Stanley Kubrick

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:30 pm

Stephen Rivkin ACE president hits the stage to huge applause

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:29 pm

No parakeets yet but there’s still time

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:28 pm

Or maybe her mom. Did any see a parakeet?

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:28 pm

Wouldn’t be surprised if that was Tonya Harding herself screaming from those cheap seats.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:27 pm

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:27 pm

The room goes wild for Get Out and I,Tonya, with ear-splitting screaming coming from the cheap seats in the back

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:26 pm

There are only 11 categories being handed out at the Hilton, but the late start should push the show past the 11:30 mark.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:25 pm

Your host for tonight’s action

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:25 pm

Even bigger cheers for Stranger Things nominee clip

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:24 pm

massive cheers for Game of Thrones clip!

Antonia Blyth January 26, 20189:24 pm

The awards kick off with the longest teaser reel ever showcasing every one of the nominees

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:23 pm

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:22 pm

“Increasing the number of nominees in each category will highlight even more editors’ indelible contributions to the television medium,” the ACE board said.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:21 pm

Also new for 2018: The Documentary Film and Documentary Non-Theatrical categories now feature four nominees. In the past, the film category had five nominees and the TV category had three.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:20 pm

“It is our hope that this adjustment to the television series categories will help reflect the vast landscape of outstanding offerings on the small screen,” the ACE Board of Directors said. “Separating the comedy and drama categories will allow for a more expansive and varied selection of nominees.”

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:20 pm

This being the first time the ADG will award separate categories for TV comedy and drama series, the guild digs that some shows might consider themselves both a comedy and a drama. Therefore, networks and studios are asked to submit in only one category.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:17 pm

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:16 pm

Presenters will include Gale Anne Hurd, Denis Villeneuve, Mariska Hargitay, Edgar Wright, Betty Gabriel, Sam Lerner, Parminder Nagra, Jordan Rodriguez, Marielle Scott and American Cinema Editors President Stephen Rivkin.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:16 pm

Among tonight’s expected guests are Oscar-nominated Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan, I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and Coco voice actor Anthony Gonzalez.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:15 pm

All five of the Academy Award nominees for Best Editing are up for the top film awards tonight.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:15 pm

The show is sold out, so if you’re headed over to the Hilton ticket-free, prepare either to crash the gate or enrich a scalper. Or just follow Deadline’s live blog.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:14 pm

As the crowd settles in after dessert, here are a couple of tidbits about tonight’s festivities.

Erik Pedersen January 26, 20189:14 pm

Deadline is live at the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards, folks.