The American Cinema Editors have unveiled nominees for the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards. The award recognizes outstanding editing in 10 categories of film, television, and documentaries. Winners will be announced during a ceremony January 26 at the Beverly Hilton and will be presided over by ACE president Stephen Rivkin.
Among those nominated for feature film editing in the drama and comedy categories are award-season favorites The Shape of Water, Get Out, The Post, and Lady Bird. Also included on the list are Christopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk and sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.
Final ballots will be mailed January 5 and voting ends January 18. All 950-plus ACE members vote during the final balloting of the ACE Eddies, including active members, life members, affiliate members and honorary members.
Read the complete list of nominees below.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Blade Runner 2049
Joe Walker, ACE
Dunkirk
Lee Smith, ACE
Molly’s Game
Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE
The Post
Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar
The Shape of Water
Sidney Wolinsky, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Baby Driver
Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE
Get Out
Gregory Plotkin
I, Tonya
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
Lady Bird
Nick Houy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jon Gregory, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Coco
Steve Bloom
Despicable Me 3
Clair Dodgson
The Lego Batman Movie
David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Cries From Syria
Aaron I. Butler
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Ann Collins
LA 92
TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Small Screen)
The Defiant Ones – Part 1
Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric
The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?
Inbal Lessner, ACE
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Black-ish: “Lemons”
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge”
Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes
Portlandia: “Amore”
Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim
Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack”
Peter Beyt
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!”
Steven Rasch, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”
Jonathan Corn, ACE
Glow: “Pilot”
William Turro, ACE
Veep: “Chicklet”
Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Better Call Saul: “Chicanery”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Witness”
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE
Fargo: “Aporia”
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”
Andrew Seklir, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”
David Berman
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
Tim Porter, ACE
Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”
Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin
Stranger Things: “The Gate”
Kevin D. Ross, ACE
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION
Feud: “Pilot”
Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”
James D. Wilcox
The Wizard of Lies
Ron Patane
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea”
Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family”
Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas