The American Cinema Editors have unveiled nominees for the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards. The award recognizes outstanding editing in 10 categories of film, television, and documentaries. Winners will be announced during a ceremony January 26 at the Beverly Hilton and will be presided over by ACE president Stephen Rivkin.

Among those nominated for feature film editing in the drama and comedy categories are award-season favorites The Shape of Water, Get Out, The Post, and Lady Bird. Also included on the list are Christopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk and sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Final ballots will be mailed January 5 and voting ends January 18. All 950-plus ACE members vote during the final balloting of the ACE Eddies, including active members, life members, affiliate members and honorary members.

Read the complete list of nominees below.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Blade Runner 2049

Joe Walker, ACE

Dunkirk

Lee Smith, ACE

Molly’s Game

Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE

The Post

Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar

The Shape of Water

Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Baby Driver

Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE

Get Out

Gregory Plotkin

I, Tonya

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Lady Bird

Nick Houy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jon Gregory, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Coco

Steve Bloom

Despicable Me 3

Clair Dodgson

The Lego Batman Movie

David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Cries From Syria

Aaron I. Butler

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ann Collins

LA 92

TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Small Screen)

The Defiant Ones – Part 1

Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Will Znidaric

The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?

Inbal Lessner, ACE

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Black-ish: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge”

Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes

Portlandia: “Amore”

Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim

Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack”

Peter Beyt

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!”

Steven Rasch, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

Glow: “Pilot”

William Turro, ACE

Veep: “Chicklet”

Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Call Saul: “Chicanery”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Witness”

Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE

Fargo: “Aporia”

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need”

David Berman

Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”

Tim Porter, ACE

Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Stranger Things: “The Gate”

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Feud: “Pilot”

Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

The Wizard of Lies

Ron Patane

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea”

Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family”

Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas