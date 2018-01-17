ABC News has tapped WNYW’s Zachary Kiesch as a correspondent based in New York. ABC News President James Goldston announced the hire in a note Wednesday to staff.

Kiesch has worked for WNYW for the past two years, covering stories ranging from the Chelsea terror attacks, to Pope Francis’ visit to America and the 2016 Presidential election. Prior to WNYW he was a reporter for Fox 5 and WRC in Washington.

His reporting has focused on civil rights issues, criminal justice reform, education and housing. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2016 for his report on the relationship between communities of color and the police.

You can read Goldston’s memo in full below: