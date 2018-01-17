ABC News has tapped WNYW’s Zachary Kiesch as a correspondent based in New York. ABC News President James Goldston announced the hire in a note Wednesday to staff.
You can read Goldston’s memo in full below:
Team,
I’m pleased to announce that Zachary Kiesch is joining ABC News as a correspondent based in New York.
For the last two years, he’s reported on some of the biggest stories in New York for WNYW, from terror attacks in Chelsea and lower Manhattan to Pope Francis’ first visit to America and the 2016 Presidential election. Before reporting for FOX 5, Zachary was a general assignment reporter at WRC in Washington.
Throughout his career Zachary has been drawn to the intersection of class and race, reporting on criminal justice reform, education and housing issues. He’s covered many civil rights protests and, notably, the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death in Baltimore. His report on the relationship between communities of color and the police was nominated for an Emmy in 2016.
A former football player and Minnesota native, he goes by Kiesch or Z – just not Zach – to his friends.
Please join me in welcoming Zachary to our brilliant team.
James