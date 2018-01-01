The final night of 2017 went out with a bang, as ABC and Fox saw high ratings for their New Year’s Eve specials, with ABC towering over all competition.

ABC led the evening with its lineup and scored its strongest non-sports Sunday since the 2017 Oscars in February. Leading in with repeats of AFV, it was the first part of Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (8-10 PM – 10.5 million and 3.1/13 in AD18-49) that attracted impressive numbers, dominating its two-hour time slot. The broadcast saw strong double digits from last year’s telecast with Total Viewers (+59% – 10.5 million vs. 6.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (+63%- 3.1/13 vs. 1.9/7). ABC’s New Year’s celebration went head-to-head and beat out Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey (5.8 million and 1.8/6) by 81% in Total Viewers and by 72% in Adults 18-49.

REX/Shutterstock

ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 Pt 2 (10-11 PM – 15.7 million and 5.0/20 in AD18-49) continued to beat its broadcast competition to stand as Sunday’s number one prime-time entertainment program with total viewers (15.7 million) and across each of the key Adult demos (AD18-34/AD18-49/AD25-54). During the 10 o’clock hour, the program increased from last year by 35% in Total Viewers (15.7 million vs. 11.6 million) and by 39% in Adults 18-49 (5.0/20 vs. 3.6/14) to deliver the program’s best-ever results since debuting in 2000.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s roster of performances may have had a lot to do with their surge of viewers — specifically the buzz-worthy Mariah Carey appearance which was sort of a redemption from last year’s botched and bizarre performance.

Even though ABC took the crown in ratings last night, Fox still delivered impressive numbers with their New Year’s special with first-time host Steve Harvey. The broadcast network ranked #2 for the night in Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Total Viewers and Teens.

With a helpful NFL overrun lead-in, the live Harvey-hosted special from Times Square, which aired 8-1o PM, drew in [UPDATED] 8.5 million Total Viewers, marking an all-time high for a Fox NYE special, while its 2.9 A18-49 rating is the highest for a FOX NYE special in 17 years. Compared to last year’s Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution, New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey increases of +98% in Total Viewers (8.5 vs. 4.3 million) and +71% in A18-49 (2.9 vs. 1.7).

