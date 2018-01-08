After the shockwave from the announcement of the Disney-Fox deal subsided, figuring out the executive structure of the combined Disney-Fox company has become Hollywood’s favorite guessing game, and it will be for the next several months until things start coming into focus further into the 12-18-month regulatory approval window.

This morning, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey declined to provide any glimpse into the the behind-the-scenes conversations. That was in contrast with the party scene at the Golden Globes last night where speculation was rampant about what happens to the current Disney and Fox TV executives. The big rumor on the party scene was that Fox TV chairman Dana Walden, who had been mentioned for a number of high-profile jobs including head of Amazon Studios, is being eyed for a top TV post at the new Disney-Fox, overseeing multiple entities.

It’s too early to say anything definitive, but the prospect of a big media company with two women — Walden and Dungey — in leadership positions is certainly appealing in an environment where virtually every female entertainment executive has a white male executive above her.

“At the moment my focus is on everything that’s directly in front of me, which is launching our midseason shows and ordering pilots,” Dungey said when asked about the merger at TCA. “We are in the midst of regulatory approval, and the company has said everything that could be said on the topic.”