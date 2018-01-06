Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana continued its strong awards-season run with three wins including Best Film at the seventh annual AACTA International Awards. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts handed out its hardware tonight during a ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood.

Three Billboards also won Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. It came into the evening with five nominations, tied for most with Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird — both of which went home empty-handed.

Christopher Nolan won Best Direction for Dunkirk, and Gary Oldman continued his statuette hot streak for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Meanwhile, Australia native Margot Robbie won Best Lead Actress for her role as disgraced skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for playing Harding’s mother in the film. I, Tonya was the only other multiple winner tonight.

Here is the full list of winners at the seventh annual AACTA International Awards.

AACTA International Award for Best Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya