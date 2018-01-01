Disney invites audiences to “tesser” into 2018 with a new TV spot and motion posters for the forthcoming Ava DuVernay-directed adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic young adult novel, A Wrinkle in Time.

The new TV spot released on Facebook is another morsel of fantastical goodness for Wrinkle starring Storm Reid as the book’s young heroine Meg Murry. We get more glimpses of the epic universes from the book punctuated by Oprah Winfrey’s Mrs. Which saying “Be a warrior!”

In addition, Disney posted trippy motion posters featuring the movie’s uber-fierce and fancy supernatural beings that help Meg and her crew tesser (i.e. “fold” and “wrinkle”) through the universe: Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who.

The epic adventure based on the timeless classic takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

The movie, which is set to open in theaters on March 9, also stars Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, and Zach Galifianakis.