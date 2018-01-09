The new NBC comedy from Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels is getting a digital preview/push ahead of its official premiere. The Peacock said today that the first three episodes of A.P. Bio, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt, will hit the online space one day after the pilot gets a sneak peek on NBC.

The sneak is set for 9:30 PM Thursday, February 1, with Will & Grace as the lead-in. The next two episodes — and the pilot — will be available on the NBC app, Hulu and NBC O&Os’ sites on February 2. The d-episodes then will air when A.P. Bio returns on NBC: first at 10:30 PM Sunday, February 25, immediately following the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, and then at 8:30 PM Thursday, March 1. The show then settles into its regular 9:30 PM slot.

NBC

Written by from Saturday Night Live writer Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher — but he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

NBC

“A.P. Bio is irreverent, bitingly funny and the perfect show for digital discovery,” said Rob Hayes, EVP Digital at NBC Entertainment. “Audiences will be able to stream three consecutive episodes, getting a taste of how addictive this series will ultimately become.”

Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II also star in the series produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Written and executive produced by O’Brien, it also is EP’d by Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker.