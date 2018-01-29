Sony Pictures has tapped Mudbound co-writer Virgil Williams to adapt A Journal for Jordan, Dana Candey’s bestselling 2008 novel from that is being turned into a movie. The project is begin produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Denzel Washington, who is eyeing it as his next movie to direct.

The novel tells the true story of Pulitzer-winning journalist Canedy and her love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was 7 months old, but his lessons live on.

Williams is Oscar-nominated for penning Mudbound with Dee Rees, and Washington is nommed for starring in Roman J. Israel, Esq. His most recent directing effort was last year’s Fences, which he and Black produced; it was a Best Picture Oscar nominee also earned Washington a Best Actor nom.

In addition to producing Roman J. Israel, Escape Artists has the Neil Burger-directed Intouchables remake that stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman and The Equalizer 2, which reteams Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. It also is working on an English-language remake of the 2015 French film Disorder, with James Mangold attached as director from a script by Taylor Sheridan.

Williams is repped by CAA, Craig Brody and Ziffren Brittenham.