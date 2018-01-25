The cast and creatives of Sundance A Boy. A Girl. A Dream stopped by Deadline’s Sundance Studio to divulge on the film’s purpose of setting a love story on Election Day 2016.

The film follows Cass (Omari Hardwick), as a handsome USC grad who, stalled in his career and getting lost in the alcohol and drug-infused world of LA club promotion, meets Frida (Meagan Good), a beautiful, spirited midwestern visitor dealing with a difficult breakup, on the night of the 2016 presidential election. Their chemistry is undeniable. Nothing will ever be the same again.

“The first thing that that came off the page was this kind of call to action,” said Good. “We’re all frustrated and we’re all aggravated and we have all these different emotions but what are we doing to actually play our role? What are we doing to contribute? What are we doing to walk in literal purpose of who we are as a human being?”

For Hardwick, he found inspiration in telling a story about struggle and hope. “I thought about the fact that a lot people who look up to us… they’ve seen the conclusion of our dream,” he said, pointing specially to the people of color. He expounded that it was important to portray “the look of us dreaming because everybody just sees now the conclusion.”

“We needed to give that look and I think the movie was a great template to do so.”

Hardwick and Good were joined by co-star Jay Ellis, as well as the film’s writer/director Qasim Basir and producer Datari Turner.

