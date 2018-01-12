Qasim Basir’s third feature film is A Boy. A Girl. A Dream., a drama that is set to have its world premiere this month at the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section. The pic stars Power‘s Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good is the story of two people who meet in Los Angeles on the night Donald Trump is elected President of the United States.

Hardwick is Cass, a USC grad stalled in his career, and Good is Frida, a visitor in town who is in the middle of a tough breakup. Their meeting is set with Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as a backdrop, and they soon discover nothing will ever be the same.

CAA is handling sales on the pic, which co-stars Jay Ellis, Kenya Barris, Dijon Talton and Wesley Jonathan. Basir (Mooz-Lum, Destined) co-wrote the script with

Check out exclusive clip above.