The second week of Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.5 rating in adults 18-49, 5.49 million total viewers) fared well Wednesday, ending as primetime’s second highest-rated show behind the 200th episode of ABC’s Modern Family (1.6/5.79M) facing off in the same 9-9:30 PM time slot for the first half-hour of the first responders drama.

9-1-1, whose premiere last week led the night in the demo, dropped three-tenths in Week 2 but if last week is an indication it will be bolstered by strong Live+3 gains; its debut jumped 50%-plus in both viewers in the demo in delayed viewing.

For a second consecutive week, 9-1-1 impressively built on its lead-in, The X-Files (1.0/3.89M), which also dipped 0.3 (-23%) from last week’s bow. Fox won Wednesday overall in the demo.

In a grab-bag night of numbers on full night of original programming on the networks, CBS’ The Amazing Race (1.4/6.94M) had the highest viewership, dipping two-tenths from last week’s impressive season premiere. SEAL Team (0.9/6.14M) followed and was was even, while Criminal Minds (1.0/5.65M) grew a tenth.

NBC won the total-viewer crown led by Chicago PD (1.3/6.84M) at 10 PM, even with last week. The Blacklist (1.0/6.11M) at 8 was also even with a week ago and Law & Order: SVU (1.3/6.07) dipped a tenth.

On ABC, Modern Family‘s milestone episode was actually down a tenth from a week ago, as were American Housewife (1.2/4.56M) and Match Game (0.8/3.29M). The Goldbergs (1.5/6.01M) and Speechless (1.1/4.44M) kicked off the net’s night flat with last week.

The CW’s third Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala (0.3/1.18M) ran from 8-9:30, and was followed by Animal Crackers (0.2/630,000).