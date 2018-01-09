Fox’s new procedural drama 9-1-1 from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk opened at 9 PM last night to a 1.8 adults 18-49 rating and 6.8 million total viewers in preliminary Live+Same Day numbers. It edged veteran ABC comedy Modern Family (1.7) as night’s top program in the demo. While below the premiere of the breakout new drama of the season, ABC’s The Good Doctor (2.2 in 18-49), 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton was the second highest-rated drama debut this season, built nicely onto its lead-in by 29%, and saw its ratings tick up between the first and second half-hour.

Speaking of 9-1-1‘s lead-in, the second installment of The X-Files revival drew a 1.4 in 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers. That was sharply down from every telecast from the first new season last winter, which was jump-started with an NFL-following premiere. The X-Files was one of Fox’s biggest DVR performers last season, so we will see whether its delayed viewing delivery will make up for some of the year-to-year L+SD declines.

The Amazing Race spent last spring on the bubble, but the Emmy-winning reality veteran proved its worth last night. The 3oth season premiere of the globe-trotting competition (1.6) delivered its largest premiere audience and best key demos delivery since Cycle 23 on September 29, 2013. CBS’ scheduling decision to slot Amazing Race as a bridge between the two cycles of Survivor is paying off. The show recently aired on Thursday and Friday following a long Sunday run. Compared to the Season 29 premiere on a Thursday, The Amazing Race last night was up 70% in viewers and 78% in the demo and was Wednesday’s No. 1 program in total viewers.

Despite Race‘s fast start, CBS’ SEAL Team (0.9) at 9 PM returned from hiatus down 0.2 in the demo. Criminal Minds (0.9) was steady.

Also relatively steady after the break were ABC’s comedies. The Goldbergs (1.5) and Speechless (1.1) were each off a tenth vs. their last episodes, while Modern Family and American Housewife (1.3) were on par. Match Game opened its new season with a 0.9, even with its last Wednesday airing last season and above its Sunday outings.

On NBC, The Blacklist (1.0) was up a tenth from its last original. Law & Order: SVU (1.3) slipped a tenth and Chicago PD (1.3) rose a tenth.

Ratings for CBS and NBC may undergo slight adjustments because of local basketball preemptions.