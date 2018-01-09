There are dozens of emergency quips to make about Fox’s new procedural 9-1-1, but when it comes to ratings it looks to be all green lights and parking spaces.

Having topped the night among adults 18-49 with its January 3 debut, the series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk has now seen strong delayed viewing results too. Rising 54% and 50%, respectively, to a 2.7/10 rating and 10.5 million multi-platform viewers in the Live+3 metric, the series delivered the network’s best Wednesday night premiere since Fox’s Lethal Weapon and ABC’s Designated Survivor debuted on September 21, 2016.

Not to sound the alarm, but that is the best Wednesday opener not just for Fox but all of TV, broadcast and cable. Also, the series starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Connie Britton gained 705,000 sets of eyeballs on Fox Now and Hulu, which makes it the most streamed Fox drama debut since Gotham almost four years ago.

Termed by Murphy at TCA last week as “relief for the dark, cynical, Trump era,” 9-1-1 focuses on the police, paramedics and firefighters who are the first responders to what is often the most devastating of circumstances. Being a good network drama, it of course contrasts their work on the streets with their chaos of their own personal lives. American Horror Story and Feud alum Tim Minear is showrunner and EP for the midseason series.

Indicative of Murphy’s long relationship with the broadcaster and the studio, the 20th Century Fox TV-produced 9-1-1 was picked up straight to series for a 13-episode first season back in May.