Katie Newman, director of development and production at Lord & Miller’s 20th Century Fox TV-based production company, has joined 3 Arts Entertainment as a manager. She starts this week.

Newman, who began her career as an assistant at UTA, spent the last three years as director of development and production for Lord Miller and had producing roles on the company’s Fox comedy series Last Man on Earth and Son of Zorn.

“We’re so thrilled Katie chose 3 Arts as her home,” said 3 Arts partner David Miner. “She has such amazing taste and a stellar reputation with writers and the entire creative community.”

Miner added that Newman, who will be based at the 3 Arts Beverly Hills office, is part of an “exceptional” next generation at the company, joining the 2017 internal promotions of Luke Maxwell, Nora May and Ethan Stern; as well as recent hire Dunia McNeily.