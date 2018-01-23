There was a 7.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska this morning, but for many in Hollywood the real rumble was the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards. The roughly 6,000 AMPAS voters took some like Gary Oldman, Jordan Peele and Allison Janney to higher ground. However, for the overlooked Tom Hanks, James Franco and Michelle Williams, it must have felt like the Earth opened up underneath them or that Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis read the wrong names like Warren Beatty and Faye Runaway did for the Best Picture on Tinseltown’s big night last year.

Sadly for some, there was no envelope mixup this morning.

Some might not like the term “snubbed,” but for those left out in Oscar cold today, that might be the most polite word that comes to mind. Take a look at our list of the most significant people and projects that didn’t get AMPAS love and tell us who you think we overlooked.

The Oscars are on March 4 on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel back as host for a third time.

Tom Hanks – The Post got a Best Picture nomination and Meryl Streep picked up her 21st Oscar nomination this morning, but leaving the multiple Oscar winner off the Best Actor list for his performance as Ben Bradlee was positively Nixonian.

Sony/TriStar Pictures

Michelle Williams – All the talent in the world couldn’t deliver an expected nomination for this four-time past nominee today. That’s a kidnapping for a timely performance that was at the true center of the Ridley Scott-directed All the Money in the World.

James Franco – He won a Golden Globe for his The Disaster Artist role and got a SAG Award nomination but, under a cloud of harassment allegations, the 2011 Best Actor nominee had a disastrous morning today.

Netflix – Despite very strong offerings like Mudbound, which saw a Supporting Actress nomination for Mary J. Blige, and its biggest Oscars ever with eight nominations, the streaming service was once again not plugged in enough with AMPAS voters to be a player in the marquee categories. Sexual harassment allegations surrounding two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman crushed any momentum The Meyerowitz Stories could have had as a contender. Having said that, and seeing Dee Rees being denied a deserved Best Director nom, congratulations to Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison for shattering one more glass ceiling this morning as the first woman to receive a Best Cinematography nomination.

#OscarsSoWhite – After being bleached out for far too long, this morning’s nominations for Jordan Peele as Best Director, Octavia Spencer and Blige as Best Supporting Actress, Denzel Washington, and Daniel Kaluuya as Best Actor and Get Out as Best Picture showed an AMPAS that was much more inclusive and rewarding to great work this year.

Steven Spielberg – A nomination for The Post did not land on this icon’s doorstep today.

Gal Gadot – Not such a wonderful morning for Wonder Woman. Was it the shambles of Justice League that took the shine off one of the most iconic performances of last year?

Martin McDonagh– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received a Best Picture nomination, just as did Frances McDormand for Best Actress plus Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell for Supporting Actors. However, even with an Original Screenplay nomination, the man behind camera shockingly was overlooked for Best Director.

Michael Stuhlbarg – Yes, he isn’t onscreen that much, but the actor — who is also in The Shape of Water and The Post — gave a speech in Call Me by Your Name that made him the parent everyone wished they have or had. It wasn’t enough to garner Oscar love.

Tiffany Haddish – Yes, she was one of the presenters of the nominations today, but the breakout of box office hit Girls Trip was also a Critics’ Choice nominee and the subject of more awards season spotlight. This morning, The Carmichael Show was left holding the envelope.

Christian Bale – The Academy obviously was feeling something close to hostile to the star of the Scott Cooper film Hostiles.

Paramount – Nothing for the Viacom-owed studio. Zero is not the number the Redstones want on that Oscars bottom line.

Holly Hunter – Coming off a roaring debut at Sundance 2017, The Big Sick scored a well-deserved Original Screenplay nomination for Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. But the 1993 Academy Award winner’s role as a very blunt and very protective mother was the super glue that held so much of the movie together – and deserved to be stuck with much better than what she got today.