The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out at the Beverly Hilton tonight, and here is the list of winners so far:

Best TV Series, Comedy/musical

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, AMAZON

Amazon Studios

Best Actor, Limited TV Series/Made for TV Movie

EWAN MCGREGOR, FARGO

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

MARTIN MCDONAGH, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

ALLISON JANNEY, I, TONYA

Best Animated Film

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best Supporting Actress TV Series/Limited Series/TV Movie

LAURA DERN, BIG LITTLE LIES

Best Actor Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

JAMES FRANCO, THE DISASTER ARTIST

Best Original Song, Film

“THIS IS ME” — THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Music by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Best Original Score, Film

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Supporting Actor, TV Series/Limited Series/Made for TV Movie

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD, BIG LITTLE LIES

Best TV Series, Drama

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, HULU

MGM

Best Actor, TV Series – Drama

STERLING K. BROWN THIS IS US

Best Actress TV Series, Drama

ELISABETH MOSS, THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Best Actress TV, Musical/Comedy

RACHEL BROSNAHAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Best Supporting Actor, Film

SAM ROCKWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Actress Limited Series TV

NICOLE KIDMAN, BIG LITTLE LIES