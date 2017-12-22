On a night of Christmas specials and retreads, CBS’s Young Sheldon repeat (1.7 demo rating, 11.2 million viewers) was the only program to break double digits in overall audience.

Sheldon’s leadin, The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.3, 9.38M) took that half hour in total viewers, but shared the demo win with ABC’s umpteenth broadcast of A Charlie Brown Christmas, which drew a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 age bracket and 5.61M viewers in the 8 PM hour.

Two back-to-back Great News broadcasts (0.5, 2.66M; 0.4, 1.84M) suffered series demo lows on NBC. After which, 9-11 PM Saturday Night Live Christmas special re-running fared better, winning 9:30 PM (1.2, 4.04M), 10 PM (1.2, 4.07M), and 10:30 PM (1.1, 3.73M).

CBS’s Mom original (1.4, 8.95M) secured the 9 PM half hour both in the demo and total viewers. And while the SNL holiday cheer won the night’s remaining half hours in the demo, CBS’s 9:30 PM Life in Pieces (1.1, 6.75M) and 10 PM SWAT (1.1, 6.27M) topped in total viewers.

Fox filled the night with encores of Gotham (0.3, 1.19M) and Orville (0.3, 1.39M). CW ran reruns of Supernatural (0.2, 880K) and Arrow (0.1, 548K).

CBS (1.3, 8.14M) topped the night in both metrics. NBC clocked in second in the demo (1.0, 3.43M) but was only rated from 8:30-11 PM, excluding the first half hour of primetime. ABC (0.9, 4.73M) was second in overall crowd. Fox garnered a 0.3, 12.9M viewers and CW a 0.2 and 714K viewers).