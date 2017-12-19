Leaders of the WGA West notified members today that they are developing a “mission statement and a list of specific initiatives to address sexual harassment and the discrimination that goes hand in hand with it.”

In a letter to members, the guild leaders said that “We are determined that not only member rights, but also member responsibilities, be clearly defined. It is also imperative that we address what so many of us perceive as an insufficient response on the part of studios and agencies.”

The letter, signed by guild president David A. Goodman, vice president Marjorie David, and secretary-treasurer Aaron Mendelsohn, also noted that a board subcommittee “has been meeting regularly to decide on further actions we can take.” Its members are John August, Andrea Berloff, Angelina Burnett, Patti Carr, Zoanne Clack, Marjorie David, Courtney Ellinger, Glen Mazzara, Michele Mulroney and Nicole Yorkin.

“In the meantime, do not hesitate to contact the guild,” the WGA leaders wrote. “One thing our members have made clear is that it is difficult to know whom to contact when experiencing or witnessing harassment. Sometimes it is unclear whether the problem requires a legal intervention. Sometimes a member needs to know if the union can provide support in an issue with an employer. To that end, Latifah Salom has been assigned to help members find the right staff member to contact.”

The letter went on to say that “as we move ahead, the subcommittee, (executive director) David Young and our staff are consulting with WGA East as well as SAG-AFTRA, the DGA and other groups, including the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, headed by Anita Hill, on initiatives that can be adopted throughout the industry.”