EXCLUSIVE: WME has added Emmy Raver-Lampman to its client list, representing the actress in all areas. Raver-Lampman currently stars as Angelica Schuyle in the 1st National Touring Company of Tony-winning Hamilton. After being a part of the original ensemble on Broadway, Emmy was promoted to this role for the West Coast run.

In addition, Raver-Lampman was recently cast in her first television role, co-starring opposite Ellen Page in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy. Raver-Lampman will play Allison, a movie star who has the power to make anything she says come to pass.

She continues to be repped by Authentic Management and Hirsch Wallerstein.