While reports have The New York Times chasing down Harvey Weinstein’s former company for unpaid advertising, the one film with Oscar potential that shook loose from TWC had the credit in good standing to purchase a full page in the newspaper tomorrow. Acacia, which is being bankrolled by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Nation bought the ad for Wind River, the Taylor Sheridan-directed thriller that explores the rape and exploitation of indigenous women on tribal reservations. The tribes, which partly financed the film, are running ads in the crucial run up to the nomination period.

Wind River is one of two films that made move this week to erase the stigma of sexual harassment scandal. The other is All The Money In The World, which Ridley Scott wrapped last week, in time to screen Monday for most of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members who vote for the Golden Globes. Not a trace remains of Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the role of J Paul Getty, with Christopher Plummer taking his place. No matter what happens, the architects of both films deserve credit for being unwilling to be scandal shrapnel.

Here’s the letter from the tribes that will run tomorrow: