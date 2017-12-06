Will and Grace came back from a nearly 5-week hiatus, jumping 13% in the demo and 24% in total viewers compared to its last, early November original.

W&G (1.8 demo rating, 7.1 million viewers) tied NBC’s singing competish The Voice (1.8, 9.9M) as the night’s top-rated program in the demo.

After W&G, Superstore (1.1, 4.4M) was similarly up in both metrics, but Chicago Med (1.1, 6.6M) tumbled at 10.

NBC won the night with a 1.4 demo ratings and 7.4 million viewers.

ABC’s The Middle (1.2, 5.8 million) and Fresh Off the Boat (0.9, 3.8 million) slipped slightly, while Black-ish (1.0, 4 million) held steady. The Mayor (0.7, 2.7 million) inched ahead of previous week in overall audience, and Kevin Probably Saves the World (0.6, 2.6 million) stayed the course.

Over at Fox, Lethal Weapon (1.0, 4.5 million) stayed steady; The Mick (0.8, 2.5 million) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7, 2 million) inched up in overall crowd.

ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.9 rating. ABC finished third in overall audience with 3.6M tuned in while Fox trailed at 3.3M.

CBS ran repeats, and finished the night in a tie for No. 4 ranking with CW in the demo (0.7). CW’s two series, The Flash (0.8, 2.2M) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.6, 1.6M) settled after enjoying a boost from last week’s super-hero crossover event. CBS came in second in total viewers (6.4M).