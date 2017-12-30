It’s the end of the road for Showtime’s White Famous. The premium cabler has opted not to go forward with a second season of the half-hour comedy toplined by Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah.

Based on Jamie Foxx’s personal experiences coming up in the business, White Famous hailed from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx, who was a recurring guest star. It focused on a talented, young African-American comedian, Floyd Mooney (Pharoah), whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

White Famous premiered October 15 to mixed reviews. Showtime’s other new half-hour comedy SMILF was renewed a month ago.

White Famous was a co-production with Lionsgate TV. Foxx also executive produced the series. Cast also included Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cleopatra Coleman, Meagan Good, Stephen Tobolowsky and Michael Rapaport.

Showtime had no official comment on the cancellation.